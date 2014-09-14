Full HSH state guarantees to count in bank health check - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Troubled German lender HSH Nordbank will see all its state guarantees count in a European bank health check, three sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, lifting the chances of it passing so-called stress tests on the sector.

At the height of the 2007-2008 financial crisis, HSH, which specialises in ship financing, secured 10 billion euros (13 billion) in guarantees from its state owners. In 2012, it reduced those guarantees by 3 billion in expectation of an improvement in business.

But as the shipping crisis dragged on, that decision was found to have been too hasty, and in 2013 HSH asked its owners to restore the level of guarantees to 10 billion.

European Commission regulators temporarily approved the move, but have not yet announced a final decision. Although HSH has repeatedly said it expects the full 10 billion euros to count in the health check, it has not yet received a clear answer on this from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The ECB declined comment, as did German regulator Bafin and HSH. The decision to approve the full guarantees as part of the health check was first reported by German magazine Der Spiegel.

HSH last month expressed confidence in its capital safety buffers but acknowledged it could still fall short of the 5.5 percent minimum capital ratio in an adverse stress scenario in the ECB test.

WIDE RANGING

On the controversial issue of how shipping loans should be valued in the wide-ranging review into the health of the euro zone’s banks, an agreement has been found, the sources said without elaborating.

Reuters last month reported that after long discussions, a compromise was starting to form and that banks may end up having to apply a so-called prudential haircut to the models they use for the purpose of the health check.

This means that German ship financiers, among the largest in Europe, will have to assume bigger losses on shipping loans, giving them a worse result in the ECB’s overall assessment of their health.

Shipping was one of the problem portfolios identified early on in the ECB’s banking reviews, as the industry suffered one of its worst-ever downturns in the last six years, raising the prospect of massive losses for banks who supported the sector.

Der Spiegel also reported that the government has asked Germany’s bank bailout agency FMSA to prepare for a potential wind-down of HSH in case it fails the stress test and its remedies to improve its capital buffers are found to be insufficient.

The German Finance Ministry declined comment.

The checks on HSH are part of an ECB review of how 130 of the euro zone’s largest banks value their assets. The banks will then be tested on whether their capital is enough to allow them to weather future crises.

The results of the review are likely to be published later than the Oct. 17 date pencilled in with the banks, but will still be released before a formal deadline of end-October, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.