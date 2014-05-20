FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to charge ICAP with benchmark rigging soon
May 20, 2014

EU regulators to charge ICAP with benchmark rigging soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 20 (Reuters) - European Union regulators plan to charge broker ICAP soon with rigging the yen Libor financial benchmark, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Tuesday.

“In the coming days we will probably issue a statement of objections to the broker,” European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia a news conference.

His comments came after the European Commission earlier on Tuesday charged HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and Credit Agricole CAGR.PA on Tuesday with rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro, exposing them to potential fines. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

