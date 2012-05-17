FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission to adopt bank resolution scheme June 6
May 17, 2012

EU Commission to adopt bank resolution scheme June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission will adopt on June 6 a proposal for winding up failing banks, the head of the banking unit at the EU executive said on Thursday.

“On crisis management, we will adopt a proposal on June 6,” Mario Nava told a financial conference in Milan.

At the end of April a Commission spokeswoman said the aim was to present the scheme before a June 18-19 summit of the world’s 20 biggest economies in Mexico.

Nava said the idea behind the scheme was to ask banks to prepare a recovery plan for when they hit trouble. Regulators should also have resolution schemes ready, he said.

“We believe there is a need to make the whole bank resolution process more European,” he said, adding the proposal would include many references to the role of pan-European authorities during a banking crisis.

He said the proposal will also include a “bail-in” mechanism, which makes banks’ bondholders take a hit if a lender goes bust.

“‘Bail-in’ will be included, seen as an alternative to a bail-out,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Ron Askew)

