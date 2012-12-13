FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU fails to reach deal on tougher bank capital
December 13, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

EU fails to reach deal on tougher bank capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Union states and the European Parliament have failed to reach a deal on a law to phase in tougher bank capital rules from a globally-agreed January deadline, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“There is no deal,” the spokeswoman said after negotiations between the two sides ended in Strasbourg, France.

They have agreed to meet again on Tuesday in a fresh bid to settle the remaining points of disagreement, she added.

World leaders agreed in 2010 that the so-called Basel III bank capital rules should be phased in from January, their core regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis to make lenders safer.

