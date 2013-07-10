FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says owners, junior debt-holders of aided banks to bear losses
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

EU says owners, junior debt-holders of aided banks to bear losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders and junior debt-holders of banks bailed out by the state will bear the burden of any bank restructurings ordered by EU regulators, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Banks will also be required to present a restructuring plan ensuring their viability before they are allowed to receive state support, the EU executive said as it presented updated rules for the financial industry.

The Commission also said any aided bank must set strict executive pay limits. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

