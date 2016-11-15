FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Nordic, Dutch banks warn Basel committee capital rules jeopardise growth
November 15, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 9 months ago

Nordic, Dutch banks warn Basel committee capital rules jeopardise growth

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Banks in the three Nordic countries and the Netherlands sent a joint warning to the European Commission, underlining their concerns that new capital floor requirements may jeopardise economic growth.

The heads of the four countries' banking associations will hold a meeting Monday with European Commission vice presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Jyrki Katainen.

"They will express their concerns about the serious threat Basel IV represents to European banks and to these banks' ability to support European growth," the Danish Bankers Association said in a statement.

A capital floor would mean European banks' costs for lending to financially weak clients and to financially stronger clients would be roughly the same, it said.

"The result would be a very large increase in capital requirements for banks in the Nordic region and the Netherlands, which on average have comparably low-risk portfolios," the statement said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

