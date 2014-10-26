IKB raises 190 mln euros in capital, passes ECB stress test

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German corporate bank IKB said on Sunday it has raised more than 190 million euros this year and has passed a bank stress test led by the European Central Bank.

The lender, Germany’s first high-profile victim of the financial crisis, posted a core tier 1 capital ratio of 6.53 percent in the hardest part of the assessment, compared to a minimum requirement of 5.5 percent, ECB data showed.

IKB had required several bailouts from development bank KfW and the German state after its off-balance sheet investment vehicles ran into funding problems in 2007.

Following the rescues, IKB was taken over by KfW, which sold it to U.S. buyout group Lone Star in August 2008 for 137 million euros.

The investor earlier this year launched a sale of the lender, but it has so far attracted little interest, even after offering to sell it in pieces, people familiar with the process said.

IKB is one of the smallest German banks deemed important enough to take part in the bank stress test. It will, however, not be supervised by the European Central Bank, who will look after Europe’s 120 largest lenders from November 4. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)