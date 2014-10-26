Ireland's PTSB plans capital raise after stress test fail

(Adds PTSB, fin min, c.bank statements, detail)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Permanent tsb (PTSB) said it can cover over 80 percent of an 855 million euro capital hole identified in European bank stress tests on Sunday and is finalising plans to raise capital from private investors to fill the rest.

The 99.2 percent state-owned bank, the only Irish lender to fail the tests, said the identified shortfall at the end of 2013 would largely be dealt with by financial actions taken so far this year and existing contingent convertible bonds held in the bank.

PTSB, the smallest and only loss-making lender of Ireland’s three remaining domestically owned banks, recently sold two portfolios of mortgage loans and has hired Deutsche Bank to help it raise funds.

“The tests were based on our position at the end of December last and we’ve made huge progress since. We look forward to bringing international investors on board now to raise the remaining amount,” PTSB chief executive Jeremy Masding said in a statement.

Ireland’s finance minister, who also controls 99 percent of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) and has a 14 percent stake in Bank of Ireland, said PTSB would seek to raise the capital in the first half of 2015.

The government could cut the shortfall by converting 400 million euros worth of contingent capital notes it holds in the bank, known as CoCo bonds, into equity. PTSB received a 2.7 billion euro bailout during Ireland’s financial crisis.

Ireland’s central bank said the country’s overall results showed the progress made to rebuild the banking system after a devastating crash and that PTSB’s problems reflected on-going legacy issues.

In a trading update released on Friday, the mortgage lender said that it had for the first time reduced the amount of money set aside to cover losses on bad loans in the third quarter as it made further progress towards profitability.

The bank forecasts a return to group profit by 2017, hindered primarily by the two thirds of its loan book made up of expensively funded and loss-making tracker mortgages, which are linked to the European Central Bank’s low interest rates.

PTSB, which has two weeks to respond to the ECB with its capital raising plan, is also awaiting a verdict from the European Commission on a restructuring plan submitted last year to carve a “good bank” out from its troubled loans. (Additional reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Mike Peacock)