ECB tests find 800-850 mln euro shortfall at PTSB -source

DUBLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - European bank stress tests have found that Ireland’s permanent tsb (PTSB) had a capital shortfall of 800 million to 850 million euros at the end of 2013, a source familiar with the process said on Friday.

The shortfall will drop to around 200 million euros ($253 million) after taking into account the bank’s financial actions so far this year plus the potential conversion of 400 million euros of contingent capital notes, known as CoCo bonds, the source added.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that the 99.2 percent state-owned bank would be able to raise any additional funds it might need from private investors. All other Irish lenders passed the tests, the result of which are to be released on Sunday, the source said. (1 US dollar = 0.7894 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jane Baird)