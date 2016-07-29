FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU Commission: Monte Paschi capital-raising plan fully in line with EU rules
July 29, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

EU Commission: Monte Paschi capital-raising plan fully in line with EU rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena plan for a privately funded capital increase was in line with EU rules.

"The Commission takes note of the bank's announcement that it plans to launch a private capital raising exercise," a Commission spokesman said in a statement.

"This is fully in line with EU rules. Any additional capital needs should in the first place be raised from the market and/or from other private sources," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Louise Ireland)

