FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi among 4 Italy banks short of capital after ECB tests
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi among 4 Italy banks short of capital after ECB tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was among four Italian banks that still needed to raise capital after Europe-wide stress tests aimed at testing the resilience of the banking sector in the region, the European Central Bank said.

Overall, nine Italian lenders had capital shortfalls at the end of 2013, results from the tests showed on Sunday, but the ECB said that five of them have already raised enough capital to make up for the deficit.

Monte dei Paschi had a shortfall of 2.1 billion euros even after carrying out a capital increase in 2014, followed by Banca Carige which had a capital deficit of 810 million euros, the ECB said.

The two other Italian banks that still had a shortfall after carrying out capital increases in 2014 were unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Banca Popolare di Milano, according to the ECB. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.