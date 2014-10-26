Monte Paschi among 4 Italy banks short of capital after ECB tests

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was among four Italian banks that still needed to raise capital after Europe-wide stress tests aimed at testing the resilience of the banking sector in the region, the European Central Bank said.

Overall, nine Italian lenders had capital shortfalls at the end of 2013, results from the tests showed on Sunday, but the ECB said that five of them have already raised enough capital to make up for the deficit.

Monte dei Paschi had a shortfall of 2.1 billion euros even after carrying out a capital increase in 2014, followed by Banca Carige which had a capital deficit of 810 million euros, the ECB said.

The two other Italian banks that still had a shortfall after carrying out capital increases in 2014 were unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Banca Popolare di Milano, according to the ECB. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za)