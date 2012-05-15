FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Italy backs EU deal on bank capital rules
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Italy backs EU deal on bank capital rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s deputy Economy Minister said on Tuesday that Rome was backing a European agreement on tougher capital standards designed to prevent another financial crisis.

“The deal reached is crucial. We are ready to approve and support this proposal,” Vittorio Grilli told European finance ministers negotiating on the issue in Brussels.

Grilli said there were, however, some concerns about the impact of the deal, which Rome says could leave ample room for manoeuvre to member states over minimum capital requirements for their own banks.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.