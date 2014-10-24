FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian bank official says stress test reaction may be volatile
October 24, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Italian bank official says stress test reaction may be volatile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FOLIGNO, Italy, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Market reaction to bank stress tests due to be announced by the European Central Bank on Sunday could be volatile because of the difficulty of interpreting the results, a senior official of Italian banking association ABI said on Friday.

ABI director general Giovanni Sabatini said any potential capital shortfalls at the end of 2013 would have to be seen along with almost 11 billion euros of capital increases undertaken in 2014 as well as additional steps put in place this year to fill the gap.

“So these are evaluations which are not simple and there could be a bit of volatility on the markets,” he told reporters at the margins of a conference. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie)

