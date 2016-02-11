Italy sees no link between EU bank stocks falls and EU bail-in law

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy does not believe that the sharp falls of European banking stocks since the start of the year are a result of the introduction of a new EU law, which makes bank shareholders, bondholders and large depositors liable if a bank goes bust.

“I don’t see this connection,” Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters in answer to a question if the two issues, which coincide in time, were linked. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)