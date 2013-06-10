Finland urges independent EU bank resolution authority

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Finland called on Monday for an independent European resolution authority with the power to overrule national supervisors and order the winding up of failed lenders, saying a Franco-German proposal did not appear to go far enough.

The European Union aims to set up such a resolution system as part of a two-stage banking union agreed in principle by its leaders last year, along with a single banking supervisor.

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed in a joint declaration on May 30 creating a “resolution board” based on a network of national supervisors to sort out banks that fail in the euro zone.

Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told reporters after meeting Hollande in Paris: ”It would be better if the resolution authority is as independent as possible and would take decisions on a business-as-usual basis without political interference.

“It would guarantee that a common rule base was interpreted in the same way consistently,” he said.

Finland is usually closely allied with Germany in the group of triple-A-rated northern creditor countries in the euro zone.

But Katainen’s position appeared closer to that of the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

He said the issue did not have to be decided until after a German general election in September and there might be a better chance then of achieving a satisfactory outcome.

All bank stakeholders including shareholders, bondholders and depositors with more than the maximum guaranteed deposit of 100,000 euros should have to contribute to any bank resolution before public resources were used, he said.

The resolution authority would be able to use funds contributed by the private sector under an insurance scheme. The euro zone’s ESM rescue fund could be tapped as a last resort, but in that case the original owners and investors in the bank would lose control of the institution.

The European Central Bank is due to take responsibility for supervising banks in the single currency area from next year, but the issues of who will be in charge of ordering bank closures or divestitures, and who will pay for that, remain to be worked out.

Ultimately, a common deposit guarantee scheme should also be put in place, although there is no agreement on this yet.

The German government is under strong domestic pressure from the banking sector and litigious eurosceptics not to cede any more sovereignty to European institutions or take on more liabilities for others’ debts.

The head of the German Savings Bank Federation (DSGV), Georg Fahrenschon, warned Berlin on Monday that current plans for a European banking union were an “unworkable concept that would breach elementary democratic principles”.

Banking resolution required a democratic legal basis with the power to draw on national budget resources and recourse to administrative courts.

“We cannot see any of those features in banking resolution by the European Commission,” Fahrenschon told a financial market conference in Berlin. (Additional reporting by John O‘Donnell in Brussels; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)