UK's Lloyds Banking Group narrowly passes EBA stress test
October 26, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Lloyds Banking Group narrowly passes EBA stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s state-backed lender Lloyds Banking Group narrowly passed a test set by European regulators to assess whether banks have enough capital to weather another economic crash.

Lloyds, which is 25 percent owned by the British government after being rescued during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, would hold a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.2 percent under the stress-test scenarios, above the 5.5 percent minimum required.

Rival state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland, which is 80 percent owned by the government, would hold core capital of 6.7 percent.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Clare Hutchison

