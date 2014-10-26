FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi looking at strategic options after failing ECB tests
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi looking at strategic options after failing ECB tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has hired UBS and Citi as advisers to assess its strategic options after a pan-European health check of lenders on Sunday showed Italy’s third-largest bank had the biggest capital shortfall to plug.

The Tuscan-based bank still needs to raise 2.1 billion euros even after tapping the market for 5 billion euros as recently as June.

Monte Paschi said its board had started examining potential actions to be included in the plan that banks found short of capital must present within two weeks, adding it would submit it to the authorities within that deadline.

Its restructuring plan, which it submitted to the European Commission before receiving 4.1 billion euros in state aid at the beginning of 2013, will be amended accordingly, it said.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.