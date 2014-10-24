FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal government confident about bank stress test results
October 24, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal government confident about bank stress test results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government is confident that the country’s three largest banks have fared well in European bank stress tests after they made significant progress this year to improve their solvency, the finance minister said on Friday.

Maria Luis Albuquerque told reporters “that the government is confident and calm about the results” of stress tests on all three banks being reviewed - state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI.

“They have done a very consistent job with very significant progress in 2014 and we are sure that they are on a good path in terms of reinforcing their solvency and their capacity to finance the economy,” the minister told reporters.

On Sunday the European Central Bank releases the results of its Asset Quality Review, which measures whether European banks can stand up to another financial crisis. Banks which fail might be forced to raise more capital.

