UPDATE 1-Portugal government confident about bank health check results

LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government is confident that the country’s three largest banks have fared well in Europe-wide bank stress tests after improving their solvency during 2014, which saw another lender being rescued by the state, the finance minister said.

On Sunday the ECB releases the results of its Asset Quality Review, which measures whether European banks can stand up to another financial crisis. Banks which fail might be forced to raise more capital.

“The three banks that are part of this exercise have done a very consistent job with very significant progress in 2014 and we are sure that they are on a good path in terms of reinforcing their solvency and their capacity to finance the economy,” Maria Luis Albuquerque told reporters on Friday.

She said that “the government is confident and calm about the results” of the stress tests on all three banks being reviewed - state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI.

Various analysts and investors say Millennium bcp, the country’s largest listed bank, could fail the test in which its books were measured as of the end of 2013 for capacity to withstand a financial crisis.

Albuquerque declined to elaborate on individual banks, but her remarks about 2014 suggest that even if there is a failure, it would be only technical as lenders, particularly Millennium bcp, have already increased their capital during 2014, and would not need more cash to meet the European criteria.

Millennium bcp easily raised 2.25 billion euros ($2.85 billion) in a cash call in July despite market turbulence over the collapse of the Espirito Santo banking family’s business empire, which culminated in a 4.9 billion euro state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo on Aug. 3.

The authorities carved out a new working bank, called Novo Banco, leaving the toxic assets like the Espirito Santos' debt - with the "bad bank" BES. Novo Banco will not be part of the European Central Bank's bank health checks. (1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro)