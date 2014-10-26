Portugal's Millennium says no capital hike needed, test shortfall covered

LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, said on Sunday it does not need to raise new capital or sell strategic assets despite a capital shortfall discovered in its end-2013 accounts during Europe-wide bank stress tests.

The bank said in a statement that “measures already decided” during this year, but not covered by the health checks, fully cover the 1.137 billion euro shortfall and that its capital ratios in September have improved significantly.

The bank also dramatically reduced its nine-month net loss to 98 million euros from 597 million euros a year earlier, with net interest income rising 29 percent to 791 million euros. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Angus MacSwan)