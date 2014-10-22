FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's PTSB sells mortgage loans ahead of stress tests
October 22, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland's PTSB sells mortgage loans ahead of stress tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details of transaction)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Irish state-owned lender Permanent Tsb (PTSB) is selling a portfolio of mostly bad mortgage loans with a gross value of 468 million euros ($594 million) ahead of European stress tests that could require it to boost its capital.

PTSB said on Wednesday the mortgages, which includes 350 million euros of non-performing loans, were being sold by wholly owned-subsidiary Springboard to a company called Mars Capital Ireland No.2 Limited.

PTSB declined to give details of the sale price, but said the impact on the group’s profit and loss account and core equity tier 1 capital ratio -- a key measure of financial strength -- would be positive.

Had the sale been completed ahead of the bank’s second quarter results, it would have reduced the group’s non-performing loans by around 4 percent and the loan to deposit ratio by around 1 percent, it said.

“Proceeds from the sale will be used to further reduce the group’s funding requirements in line with the group’s ongoing restructuring of its balance sheet,” PTSB said in a statement.

Irish finance minister Michael Noonan last week said PTSB would not require further state assistance if it encountered problems in upcoming European stress tests of the banking industry as it was strong enough to raise capital from private investors.

At the same event, Noonan said Ireland’s other two main lenders, Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland, were “very secure” in terms of capital.

Ireland’s Sunday Times reported earlier this month that PTSB had asked Deutsche Banke to be on standby to help raise capital from private investors in case of problems in the stress tests.

1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
