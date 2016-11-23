FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
German official - EU bank regulation proposals go in right direction
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 9 months ago

German official - EU bank regulation proposals go in right direction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission's proposals for new rules on banking regulation and capital requirements go in the right direction, a German government official said on Wednesday.

But a stronger reduction of risks on banks' balance sheets was needed than that foreseen in the Commission proposals, the official added.

The European Union's executive arm proposed new rules for banks on Wednesday in line with capital requirements agreed by global regulators - but with some tweaks, in a sign of a growing fragmentation of international financial controls.

Unveiling a large legislative package, Brussels proposed adapting EU rules on capital requirements and loss-absorbing buffers to agreements reached earlier in the Basel Committee of global financial regulators, which oversees U.S., European and Japanese lenders.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.