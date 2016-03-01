EU bank watchdog calls for limits on bank exposure to sovereign risk

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks should have limits set on the their exposure to sovereign bonds, the head of EU’s new banking watchdog said on Tuesday.

“There is no asset that is totally risk-free,” the head of the Single Resolution Board Elke Koenig told EU lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday.

“Putting in place limitations on exposure to any single counterparty, including sovereigns, makes perfect sense,” she added, showing her support for a plan to break the link between banking and sovereign risks, which is under discussion at technical level in the European Union. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)