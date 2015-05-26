FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU vote sends draft law to rein in bank risks back to drawing board
May 26, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

EU vote sends draft law to rein in bank risks back to drawing board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - A panel of European Union lawmakers narrowly rejected a draft law aimed at curbing trading risks at banks after they failed to bridge a deep divide between the main parties.

The European Parliament’s economic affairs committee voted to reject the draft law on bank structural reform by 30 votes to 29 in a relatively rare move.

“We go back to the committee,” the committee’s chairman, Roberto Gualtieri said.

Centre right and Liberal parties failed to win a majority to water down the draft law to avoid what they see as overly shackling banks after the EU has already introduced many new rules to rein in risks at lenders.

Parties on the left were unable to strengthen the draft law, thus leaving the committee with a stalemate.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas

