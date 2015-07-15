European Union may ease bank capital rules to boost lending

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Tougher capital rules imposed on banks in the European Union since the financial crisis will be reviewed to see if they unnecessarily crimp lending, the bloc’s financial services chief said on Wednesday, as Europe makes growth its top priority.

Jonathan Hill said the bloc’s capital requirements law may be changed to make it easier for banks to lend to companies.

Banks were found to be undercapitalised when the 2007-09 financial crisis began, forcing taxpayers to bail out many lenders, and a global set of tougher capital rules, known as Basel III, were approved and applied in Europe. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland)