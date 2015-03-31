FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU presidency wants to ditch ban on proprietary trading at banks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

EU presidency wants to ditch ban on proprietary trading at banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - European Union plans to ban banks taking market bets with their own money should be scrapped to avoid crimping the flow of funds needed for economic recovery, an EU document showed on Tuesday.

The bloc’s executive European Commission has proposed a draft law to ban proprietary trading at banks and force lenders to isolate other forms of risky trading to help keep the financial system stable.

Latvia, current holder of the EU presidency, in its first full proposal to revise the draft law, wants to ditch the ban in the latest sign of how policymaker attention is switching from regulation to reviving growth, and how arguments put forward by banks are being heard.

“The changes reflect the fact that there is a mandatory separation of proprietary trading rather than a ban,” the document seen by Reuters said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.