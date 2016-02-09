Withdrawal an option for stalled EU bank trading plan - lawmaker

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A European Union draft law to curb risky trading at banks won’t be put to a vote until there is consensus among the main parties, with scrapping the measure an option, a senior member of the European Parliament said on Tuesday.

The reform seeks to stop large amounts of risky trading undermining the whole bank and was proposed by the EU executive European Commission two years ago.

Fiercely opposed by banks who say they already face a welter of tougher rules since the financial crisis, the draft law needs joint approval from EU states and the European Parliament to become law.