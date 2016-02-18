Cut in EU banks' holdings of govt bonds should be gradual -Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Banks should reduce their exposure to government bonds but only gradually, the head of euro zone finance ministers said on Thursday, in a move that could loosen the link between bank and sovereign risk but affect bond markets.

Most sovereign bonds are treated as risk-free and are exempt from the exposure limits imposed on bank holdings of corporate or household debt.

This favourable status has lowered governments’ borrowing costs but was blamed during the euro zone debt crisis for creating a “doom loop” between states and banks.

Germany has been pushing for years to cut this link. But countries with bigger public debts such as Italy are concerned about the impact on their funding costs and banking systems.

“If we find common ground on how to deal with that risk, there has to be a gradual approach,” the head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the economic and monetary affairs committee of the European Parliament in Brussels.

“You cannot ask banks that have been structured in a certain way to deal with that in an extremely short period of time,” Dijsselbloem conceded.

He said talks on this issue should proceed together with those on a European common guarantee for bank deposits, the third and final pillar of the EU banking union after its single supervisor and common fund for rescuing failing banks.

Dijsselbloem reminded lawmakers that the transitional period for the common resolution fund to be completed runs until 2024. “Let’s use the coming years to deal with imbalances in banks’ balance sheets,” Dijsselbloem said, adding that he plans to agree on a roadmap for the next steps by June.

The European Commission indicated in November its intention to propose measures to reduce banks’ exposures to sovereign risks. A group of experts from EU states was set up in January to discuss the completion of the banking union and in parallel the reduction of banks’ risks.

Germany is strongly opposed to a common guarantee for banks’ deposits as it fears its savers would be forced to rescue depositors of other European states. Making banks less risky is seen in Berlin as a precondition to moving forward on the deposit guarantee scheme. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson)