EU unlikely to extend global bail-in rules beyond big banks -official

* Medium-sized banks to remain exempt from TLAC requirements

* Commission’s new line meets German and British requests

* Berlin and London oppose French-Italian proposal for MREL caps

* EU Commission’s position between caps and floors for MREL

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission is unlikely to extend global rules on how failed banks absorb losses to European lenders below the top tier of international institutions, a Commission official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Such a decision would find favour with Germany and Britain, which have urged the EU executive not to extend the so-called TLAC requirement beyond the very biggest banks.

Under global rules set by the Basel-based Financial Stability Board, the world’s 30 top banks must raise money through long-term bonds in order to be able to cover from 2019 the costs of their being wound up if they fail.

This rainy day fund is to amount to at least 16 percent of a bank’s risk-weighted assets from 2019 and be even bigger 10 years later, to ensure that taxpayers would no longer have to bail out banks like during the 2007-08 financial crisis.

The need to create such Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) concerns among others Britain’s HSBC and Barclays and Germany’s Deutsche Bank.

The European Commission, which is in charge of transposing global rules into EU legislation, suggested in April that the TLAC requirement may be extended to smaller European banks that are considered systemically important in domestic markets.

This would mean including medium-sized lenders such as Germany’s Commerzbank and Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group, now exempt from the global TLAC.

“An extension of TLAC to domestic systemically important banks at this stage is unlikely,” the EU official said on Wednesday.

In April, a Commission official told a conference that the EU executive was still considering the matter.

A Commission spokeswoman declined official comment.

In a document, seen by Reuters, Germany and Britain had urged the Commission to limit the scope of global bank-failure rules “only” to global systemically important banks.

TLAC forces lenders to hold a minimum of shares, bonds and other securities that may be liquidated if the lender needed to be rescued, a requirement that increases taxpayers’ protection but may raise banks’ financing costs.

CAP-FLOOR BATTLE

The German-British paper also said that EU rules to prevent taxpayers from bailing out banks should not include a cap on the extent banks should finance their own winding up, the opposite of the position held by two other big EU economies, France and Italy, who want clear limits.

The EU rule, known as Minimum Requirement for banks’ own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL), entered into force in January. Under that law, some 140 European banks have to hold debt that would be used to finance their resolution, but the amount to be held is not pre-defined, as it is for TLAC.

MREL’s purpose is the same as TLAC’s but the two standards are based on different benchmarks, which banks are still trying to assess. The Commission will issue a proposal this year to align the two standards as much as possible.

The French-Italian call for a cap on MREL would limit the powers of the newly established EU body, the Single Resolution Board, which is in charge of setting a specific MREL for each lender which it oversees. SRB chief Elke Koenig has often called for a floor on MREL, rather than a cap.

Burdened by a huge amount of bad loans, Italian banks are finding it more difficult to raise MREL-eligible capital than their German counterparts.

The Commission has so far opposed a floor for MREL, but does not favour a rigid cap either. “The debate is likely to be framed around the concept of framed discretion” for the SRB, the EU official said. (Additional reporting by Tom Korkemeier; Editing by Jan Strupczewski and Toby Chopra)