EU finmins to oppose US-led reform of global bank rules- document

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers will issue a statement at their meeting next week urging bank regulators to avoid imposing a disproportionate increase of costs on European banks, draft conclusions of the meeting said.

The Basel Committee, a body of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries, is reviewing global banking rules. The results are expected by the end of the year.

Ministers at their regular monthly meeting in Brussels on Tuesday will say "the reform package would not be expected to result in a significant increase in the overall capital requirements for the European banking sector," according to draft conclusions seen by Reuters.

An EU official said that EU states agreed to take a common line in opposing wide-ranging reform, anticipating it will be too favourable to U.S. banks.

The core of the review is the introduction of models to calculate bank risks based on common standards, rather than on benchmarks developed internally by banks.

The objective is to facilitate the work of supervisors when they assess bank balance sheets. Banks from several European states oppose the plan, saying it would raise their costs. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)