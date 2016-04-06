FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU watchdog says bank capital rising, profitability falling
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 6, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

EU watchdog says bank capital rising, profitability falling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Banks in the European Union continue to build up capital levels to well above mandatory minimums, but profitability remains poor and souring loans are a concern, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday in a regular quarterly update.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the average common core equity to risk-weighted assets ratio rose by 60 basis points, quarter-on-quarter, to 13.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The rise was due to increasing actual amounts of capital and ditching risky assets.

The so-called fully loaded ratio, which factors in all changes in capital requirements now being phased in, was 13 percent.

The regulatory minimum for the biggest banks is about 9 to 9.5 percent but markets and regulators have pushed for higher levels as reassurance.

The average return on equity, a key measure of profitability, fell to 4.7 percent for 2015 overall, down 1.7 percentage points from third quarter data and a far cry from the 20 percent or higher seen before the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The ratio of non-performing loans or where the borrower has missed a payment, was 5.8 percent, 10 basis points below third quarter levels.

“Notwithstanding the improvement, credit quality and the level of legacy assets remain a concern,” EBA said in a statement.

The EBA figures are based on a sample of 154 banks. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.