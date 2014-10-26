German banks don't need to take further steps after stress tests-Schaeuble

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that the results of the European Central Bank’s stress tests confirmed that German banks did not need to take any further action.

“Some undertook further capital measures in the course of this year so no further measures are necessary for German banks,” he said in a statement.

He added that if banks needed to fill gaps in capital, state funds would be the last resort. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)