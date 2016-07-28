European banking system needs further repairs, EBA says -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Europe's banking sector is in need of further repairs, the executive director of the European Banking Authority (EBA) told German media on Thursday ahead of the release of this year's stress test results by the authority.

"I have never said that the European banking system has completed the process of repair work," Adam Farkas said in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt.

Farkas said the focus now had to be put on ridding the banking system of bad loans.

The EBA will release the results of its 2016 health check on 51 European lenders, which tests the strengths of banks' financial defences to withstand an economic downturn, on Friday at 2000 GMT.

Unlike in previous years there will be no pass or fail. Instead the European Central Bank will use banks' performances in the tests to set capital targets for them.

"The stress test results will have a great impact on the capital ratios," Farkas said, without giving further detail on specific banks' performances. (Reporting by Tina Bellon, editing by David Evans)