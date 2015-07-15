FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU watchdog to start next stress test of banks in first quarter 2016
July 15, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

EU watchdog to start next stress test of banks in first quarter 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The next stress test for top banks in the European Union will be launched in the first quarter of next year, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday.

“The 2016 EU-wide exercise is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2016, with the release of the detailed scenario and methodology,” the European Banking Authority said in a statement.

“The assessment and quality checks are expected to be concluded by the third quarter of 2016, when EU banks’ individual results will be released.”

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

