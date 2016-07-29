FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-EU banks stress test results by core equity capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-EU banks stress test results by core equity capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds link to stress test website)
    LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority
published the results of its "stress test" of 51 banks on
Friday.
    Lenders faced a theoretical economic shock spanning three
years to see how much their core capital would be depleted.
    The table below lists the 12 banks that ended the test with
the lowest core equity Tier 1 capital ratio.
    There was no formal pass or fail mark this year, but
analysts say they will apply last year's 5.5 percent core equity
Tier 1 threshold.    
    
    The full results of the tests can be seen here: here
    
 Bank                  Core equity Tier 1
 Monte dei Paschi       minus 2.44
 Allied Irish           4.31
 Raiffeisen             6.12 
 Bank of Ireland        6.15
 Banco Popular          6.62
 Unicredit              7.1
 Barclays               7.3
 Commerzbank            7.42
 SocGen                 7.5
 Deutsche Bank          7.8
 Criteria Caixa         7.81
 Erste Group            8.02
   
    

 (Reporting by Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.