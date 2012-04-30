UPDATE 1-Sweden to fight for own tighter bank rules at EU meeting

* Sweden backed by Britain over bank rules

By Patrick Lannin

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Sweden is to insist on being able require higher bank capital buffers for its domestic lenders at a meeting of European Union finance ministers this week, making the prospect of a bloc-wide deal more elusive.

Sweden’s bank system, with assets four times the size of economic output, is the third biggest relative to GDP (gross domestic product) in Europe.

The country plans to make banks have a core capital ratio of 12 percent, well above the minimum 7 percent required under Basel III rules on bank buffers being introduced from 2013.

Finance ministers from the EU’s 27 countries meet on Wednesday in a bid to thrash out a deal on a draft measure that enshrines Basel III into EU law.

Tougher bank capital standards form the world’s core regulatory response to the financial crisis to avoid taxpayers having to step in again to shore up troubled lenders.

“The government considers that member states should have bigger possibilities to take the measures they think are necessary to secure financial stability at national level than the current proposal sets out,” Sweden’s finance ministry said.

It also said on Monday the draft plan meant Sweden would not be able to carry through its plan for higher capital requirements without approval from the European Commission.

“The government thinks that is unacceptable,” it said.

Britain is backing Sweden as it too wants domestic lenders to continue holding core capital buffers above the Basel minimum.

Member states generally agree that a country can impose additional capital requirements on local banks. The split is over whether European Commission approval will be needed.

Key countries like Germany want a strong role for the bloc’s executive body. While EU president Denmark hopes for progress on Wednesday, finance ministers will meet again on May 15.

There is also debate over who should have the final say - the EU banking regulator or national supervisors - over what constitutes adequate capital for a bank’s buffer.

The European Parliament has joint say on the draft capital requirements law and its economic affairs committee was set to vote on May 8.

The European Banking Federation said in a letter to member states obtained by Reuters on Monday that giving member states such leeway will make it impossible to create a single rulebook for lenders across the EU.

The EBF said the bloc should also wait until possible new requirements for large domestic banks being forged globally are unveiled at a summit of G20 leaders in November before pushing ahead with a law that goes beyond Basel III.

Though the four main Swedish banks - Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank - emerged from the 2008-09 global liquidity crunch in relatively good shape, they had to take on losses from the crisis-hit Baltic market.

Sweden also took part in a rights issue for Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, while the central bank supplied liquidity to the whole system when funding markets froze.

The crisis reinforced official worries about financial sector vulnerabilities, leading to the desire to go beyond the rest of Europe in tightening capital rules.

Only Britain and Switzerland have bigger bank systems than Sweden relative to GDP, the finance ministry has said.

Last November, the government proposed banks should have core tier one capital of 12 percent by 2015, compared with Basel III rules’ minimum of 7 percent by 2019. (Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London, Ilona Wissenbach in Brussels and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt,; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mark Potter)