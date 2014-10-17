Most Austrian banks well placed for stress test - officials

VIENNA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Austrian banks seem well placed to pass stress tests of big euro zone lenders this month, the country’s central bank governor and its finance minister said, but this does not include Volksbanken AG, which has already said it would wind itself down.

The tests follow reviews led by the European Central Bank of whether big banks have properly valued items on their balance sheets, a key step in restoring investor confidence before the ECB takes on direct supervision of big lenders next month.

“The main point will be that Austrian institutions will pass this (test) well ... but there is one institute that may need to catch up. Precautions have been taken there,” Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told an investor conference on Friday, without expressly naming Volksbanken.

Part-nationalised Volksbanken is to be wound down to avoid a looming capital crunch it was struggling to plug, it said this month.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told the same conference that some stress points had emerged at banks. He cited the difficult environment given banks’ exposure to Ukraine and Russia, which are locked in a political standoff.

“Banks themselves can easily take care of most of these stress positions,” he added.

Schelling said Austria had addressed the biggest problem by taking a forward-looking approach on Volksbanken (OVAG), which is majority owned by 44 regional banks. The state has a 43 percent stake after a 2012 rescue.

Supervisors and Volksbanken’s owners decided “to take out OVAG and the big stress behind it, which is unfortunately a bank in Romania, not in Austria. I think the (regional) Volksbanks are very healthy,” he said.

Volksbanken has to sell off its stake in its Romanian business as part of the radical shrinking cure mandated by the European Commission in return for allowing it to get state aid.

Schelling said talks on the plan with the ECB were being held, adding: “Solve the problem before it really crops up. We are well on the way.”

The six Austrian lenders to come under direct ECB supervision are: BAWAG PSK ; Erste Group Bank ; Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its two big shareholders Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich ; and the Volksbanken group.

Two Russian banks based in Austria will also fall under direct ECB supervision as of next month. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Keiron Henderson)