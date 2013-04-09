FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian finmin takes hard line in bank secrecy row
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Austrian finmin takes hard line in bank secrecy row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 9 (Reuters) - Austrian law does not let the country share personal information about bank depositors with other states, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday, taking a hard line in a row with the European Union over banking secrecy.

“In our constitution, privacy and data protection get very high priority. That really does not fit with an automatic exchange” of depositor data, she told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting.

The European Commission warned Austria on Monday that its banking secrecy regime would leave it in a “lonely and unsustainable position” if it did not follow the same rules as other countries in sharing information on foreign depositors.

Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, a Social Democrat, has said he was open for talks on the subject, but Fekter and other members of the conservative People’s Party have insisted Austria cannot abandon the country’s centuries-old tradition of keeping bank accounts private. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.