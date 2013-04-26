FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian govt forms united position on EU tax talks
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
April 26, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Austrian govt forms united position on EU tax talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 26 (Reuters) - The leaders of Austria’s government coalition parties laid out priorities on Friday for talks with European Union partners on easing bank secrecy to catch cross-border tax cheats, and Finance Minister Maria Fekter said she backed them as well.

The centrist coalition said Austria wanted the exchange of bank account data at least to follow OECD guidelines, said EU negotiations with other countries had to cover private trusts, and said bilateral tax deals it has struck with Switzerland and Liechtenstein had to get special consideration.

Fekter, who had taken a harder line in defence of Austrian banking secrecy, said she supported the joint position.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.