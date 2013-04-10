FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI sees no impact if Austrian bank secrecy diluted
April 10, 2013

RBI sees no impact if Austrian bank secrecy diluted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - There would be scant impact on Raiffeisen Bank International should Austria loosen banking secrecy rules to share information with other European Union countries, Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said.

He told a news conference he could not speak for the entire Raiffeisen group, but said: “From RBI’s business perspective I see no adverse impact at all” if Austria shared information about interest income on Austrian accounts held by citizens from other EU states.

Austria said on Tuesday it would join Luxembourg for talks with the European Union on how to crack down on cross-border tax cheats, signalling an easing of Vienna’s hardline stance on coveted bank secrecy. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

