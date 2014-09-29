EU's Barnier tells UK it has key role in markets union

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Union is not trying to weaken the City of London, which will be in pole position to shape a new EU capital markets union, the bloc’s outgoing financial services chief said on Monday.

Michel Barnier steps down at the end of October after a frantic five-year stint during which more than 40 new financial laws were approved, some of which Britain is challenging in the EU’s top court.

He told an audience in the City - London’s financial district - that Brussels has “no interest in undermining the UK” or London’s place as the bloc’s biggest financial centre.

Instead it wants to integrate the 28-country single market further by creating a capital markets union to boost share listings and private investments to improve the effectiveness of non-bank financing for the economy.

“Given the UK’s position as home to Europe’s largest capital market, it is obvious that it should play a central position in this game,” Barnier said.

“This will be one very important project that my successor will want to drive forward,” Barnier said.

Incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has put the creation of a capital markets union at the core of his programme to revive the EU economy and chose a Briton, Jonathan Hill, to succeed Barnier.

Barnier, once dubbed in the British press as the most dangerous man in Europe because of his influence over the UK financial sector, sought to soothe concerns that a euro zone banking union would sideline Britain.

From November the European Central Bank will supervise top lenders in the single currency area but Barnier said safeguards have been introduced to stop non euro zone states being outvoted on banking rules.

“But we need to be vigilant in keeping that delicate balance between the interests of countries both inside and outside of the euro area,” Barnier said.

Echoing comments from Hill, Barnier said that setting the new rules to avoid a repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis, which forced taxpayers to shore up banks, was only the first half of the game in Europe.

“Nobody should be spending millions on advisors’ fees just to find loopholes so that ‘business as usual’ can continue,” Barnier said.

“Enforcing them is the vital second half... There is no ‘business as usual’. Enhanced supervision and regulation is the new normal.” (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)