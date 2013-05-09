EU's Barroso says banking union a priority

* Progress so far on banking union limited

* Variable lending rates are holding back business

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - A European banking union is a priority, as financial fragmentation and variable lending conditions threaten a return to growth, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday.

Nearly a year after EU leaders pledged to commit to a banking union to stave off any repeat of the European Union’s debt and financial crisis, progress is limited.

Dominant EU power Germany has raised doubts about its feasibility, although, together with France, it has promised progress by the end of next month. ID:nL6N0DP1LS]

Speaking in Florence, Italy, Barroso said financial fragmentation and lending conditions for small and medium-sized firms posed “a very serious obstacle to growth”.

“Looking at the lending surveys, we see that the problem is not only demand, but also very much the divergence of lending spreads that are related less to the intrinsic quality of borrowers and more to their geographical location,” he said, according to a copy of his speech released in Brussels.

“The Commission will support all efforts to address this issue of financial fragmentation and improve lending capacity,” he said, adding that banking union was “a priority on which we should not lose the momentum”. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)