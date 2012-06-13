FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Almunia: fresh problems in BayernLB revamp talks
June 13, 2012 / 4:07 PM / 5 years ago

EU's Almunia: fresh problems in BayernLB revamp talks

Ilona Wissenbach, Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - A decision on whether to clear German lender BayernLB’s billion euro bailout is likely to be further delayed after new problems cropped up during talks on its restructuring, the European Union’s competition chief said on Wednesday.

German authorities have been haggling with the European Commission since the EU watchdog rejected a 2009 revamp plan for BayernLB.

“In the last couple of weeks, I received some information from our case team that new difficulties arose and we need to deal with this,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Reuters in an interview.

“I don’t dare to put a final date on these negotiations,” he said.

BayernLB ran into difficulties in 2008 after risky investments turned sour in the financial crisis, forcing its owner the state of Bavaria to inject 10 billion euros in fresh capital. It is the last of the bailed-out German savings banks being examined by the Commission.

The Commission can force companies to repay state aid if this is found to have breached rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

