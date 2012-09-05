EU regulators probe Bulgaria's BEH grid access

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European Union regulators are investigating whether Bulgaria’s state energy holding company BEH has unfairly blocked rivals from its transmission network in breach of EU antitrust rules.

The European Commission has cracked down on utilities in recent years for anti-competitive practices such as restricting network access and collusion.

Among those that have been penalised by the EU for similar breaches have been German utility E.ON AG, French peer GDF Suez, RWE and Italy’s ENI.

And investigators from the EU competition watchdog raided BEH and several gas companies in September last year.

“We are indeed investigating BEH. We are looking at the possible refusal to access the transmission grid and storage facility,” Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition policy at the Commission, said in a statement.

BEH is made up of the main state power utility NEK, gas company Bulgargaz, Bulgaria’s largest coal miner Maritsa East, the largest thermal power plant Maritsa East Two, and its sole nuclear power plant Kozloduy. BEH posted a profit of 500 million levs ($321 million) profit last year.

It could face fines up to 10 percent of its annual turnover if found guilty of violating EU rules. ($1 = 1.5568 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and William Hardy)