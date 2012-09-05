FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators probe Bulgaria's BEH grid access
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 5, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

EU regulators probe Bulgaria's BEH grid access

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European Union regulators are investigating whether Bulgaria’s state energy holding company BEH has unfairly blocked rivals from its transmission network in breach of EU antitrust rules.

The European Commission has cracked down on utilities in recent years for anti-competitive practices such as restricting network access and collusion.

Among those that have been penalised by the EU for similar breaches have been German utility E.ON AG, French peer GDF Suez, RWE and Italy’s ENI.

And investigators from the EU competition watchdog raided BEH and several gas companies in September last year.

“We are indeed investigating BEH. We are looking at the possible refusal to access the transmission grid and storage facility,” Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition policy at the Commission, said in a statement.

BEH is made up of the main state power utility NEK, gas company Bulgargaz, Bulgaria’s largest coal miner Maritsa East, the largest thermal power plant Maritsa East Two, and its sole nuclear power plant Kozloduy. BEH posted a profit of 500 million levs ($321 million) profit last year.

It could face fines up to 10 percent of its annual turnover if found guilty of violating EU rules. ($1 = 1.5568 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.