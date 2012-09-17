FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU energy,climate chiefs confirm aim to limit food-based biofuel
September 17, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

EU energy,climate chiefs confirm aim to limit food-based biofuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The EU energy and climate commissioners on Monday confirmed they planned to limit crop-based biofuels to 5 percent of total energy consumption and said they were not pushing for biofuels that would compete with food.

“It is wrong to believe that we are pushing food-based biofuels. In our upcoming proposal for new legislation, we do exactly the contrary: we limit them to the current consumption level, that is 5 percent up to 2020,” Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard and Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in a joint statement.

Reuters reported last week the European Union would impose a limit on the use of crop-based biofuels. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)

