EU plans EUR4.5bn-worth bond deals by end May

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - The European Union plans to raise EUR4.5bn in the bond market by the end of May, and is targeting maturities in the range of seven to 30 years, a source with knowledge of the plans said on Friday.

The average maturity of the bonds must be at least 10 years and banks must submit their suggestions to the EU concerning pricing and maturities by April 3, the source added.

The EU has issued two syndicated bonds in 2012 with 20 and 30 year maturities. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Editing by Alex Chambers)