LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a 10-year no-grow EUR2.7bn bond at price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 58bp area. Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are managing the deal. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)