UPDATE 1-EU's bond signals investor comfort

* EU draws EUR7bn order book despite slim premium

* EU deal benefits from rarity appeal

* EFSF rides on coattails of funding relief (Adds more detail, quotes, new EFSF tap)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Union’s second deal in as many weeks drew more than EUR7bn of orders from investors within 35 minutes of books opening on Thursday, proving that demand for the issuer is still strong despite ongoing political problems in the eurozone.

Lead managers Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are expected to price the no-grow EUR2.7bn bond at mid-swaps plus 56bp later today after books closed at 0805GMT.

At that level, the bond will price roughly 5bp through European Investment Bank 10-year paper, and offers a new issue premium of around 1.5bp based on fair value estimates of 54.5bp using this morning’s opening levels on outstanding European Union bonds.

The EUR7bn order book is the second largest that the issuer has ever notched up, but falls w ell s hort of the EUR20bn book for its EUR5bn five-year bond issued in January 2011.

The deal drew parallels with the European Financial Stability Facility’s EUR3bn seven-year deal, which printed on Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 77bp, but only attracted EUR4.4bn of demand despite a double-digit new issue premium.

Market participants had said earlier in the week that the execution of the deals would be pivotal to market confidence.

“Clearly, the EU name is very well supported compared to other European issuers like the EFSF. That’s mainly because issuers are more comfortable about the EU story. It only has EUR2bn left to fund this year, and only EUR8bn overall for 2013 and 2014,” said the official.

“So for the top tier names, investors are clearly differentiating and in some cases, have even become yield insensitive. Investors consider the EU to be one that they can buy, hold and love.”

The proceeds from this bond will be used towards the aid package for Portugal.

The EU is not expected to come to the market now until at least September. The EUR2bn it has left to fund this year is split roughly equally between Ireland and Portugal.

In 2013, the EU needs to raise around EUR2bn each for Ireland and Portugal, but i n 2014 o nly needs to fund for Portugal. Fi gures are subject to change depending on co-ordination plans with the EFSF, a spokesman for the EU said.

EFSF’s CFO and deputy CEO Christophe Frankel said this week that it had a further EUR35bn to raise in 2012.

The EFSF, rated Aaa/AAA/ AA+, mandated Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Unicredit late on Thursday morning for a EUR1bn increase of its EUR1.5bn 3.875% issue due 30 March 2032. The original bond priced in mid-March at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and is now bid at 105.6bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.

The deal was the smallest of a hat-trick fund raising, which also included a EUR3bn seven-year bond and a EUR4bn five-year bond.

BLOW-OUT

While supply is expected to remain relatively tame in the next few weeks due to the massive front-loading in the SSA sector in the first quarter and a number of market holidays, some bankers believe that the response to the EU deal will pave the way for further supply of higher beta names in euros.

“With the upbeat tone in European equity markets, opportunistic issuers will come off the sidelines now on quick-to-market issues,” Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB said, describing the deal as “a blow-out”.

The EU tightened guidance to mid-swaps +56/+57bp from initial talk of plus 58bp area as books opened on Thursday. The issuer, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, had already attracted interest of several billion euros on Wednesday after leads gauged demand at mid-swaps plus 60bp area, one of the bookrunners said.

The bond was bid at reoffer plus 2 cents in the grey market after the final book size was announced, according to one of the bankers, indicating that the bond should perform well in secondary markets, even at the tight-end reoffer spread of mid-swaps plus 56bp, he said.

Prior to the book size being disclosed, bonds had been bid at minus 5 cents.

With this latest bond, the EU will complete its funding target of EUR4.5bn by the end of May, which it announced late last month.

“The EU had already announced what it wanted to raise. The EFSF transaction appeared to go well, and market conditions have improved as the week has gone on, so the EU decided to press ahead,” said the banker on the trade.

“The collection of interest was very strong at mid-swaps plus 60bp area,” he added.

A 10-year maturity was the maximum tenor the issuer could have gone for in this size, in order not to breach rules on the maturity of loans to Portugal.

In September last year the EU announced it was aiming to increase the average weighted maturity of all loans to Portugal, but not to exceed 12.5 years. That meant that its 26-year bond, which priced last week at mid-swaps plus 87bp, was capped at EUR1.8bn even though it attracted orders in excess of EUR2.6bn.

“They could have done a smaller sized deal, and then tapped one of their longer-term transactions, but the issuer wanted to do a benchmark,” said the official.