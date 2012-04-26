FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final spread on 10-year EU deal set at MS+56bp
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Final spread on 10-year EU deal set at MS+56bp

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, set the final spread on its EUR2.7bn 10-year deal at mid-swaps +56bp on Thursday, leads on the deal told IFR.

Earlier, books on the deal closed, having attracted in excess of EUR7bn just 35 minutes after opening.

Lead managers Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale had previously tightened guidance to mid-swaps plus 56-57bp from an initial guidance plus 58bp, after sounding out investors at mid-swaps plus 60bp area on Wednesday.

Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB said that the deal was a “blowout” and was paving the way for further supply of higher beta names in euros.

“With the upbeat tone in European equity markets, opportunistic issuers will come off the sidelines now on quick-to-market issue,” he said.

Reporting By Josie Cox and Aimee Donnellan; editing by Natalie Harrison

