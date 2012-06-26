EU opens order book for 15-year bond

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The European Union (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has opened order books on its April 2028 bond with guidance of mid-swaps plus 68bp area.

Leads Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale took indications of interest on Monday afternoon at mid-swaps plus 70 area.

The European Union’s last issue was a EUR3bn 20-year in March which commanded a book of EUR5.5bn from 120 accounts.

Final pricing on the previous issue was set at 78bps over swaps, from 80bp when books opened and IPTs in the 80bp-85bp range. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)